Andrea Abi-Karam, Violet Spurlock, Sammie Veeler

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Communicator Series no. 1, curated by Emji Saint Spero and hosted by the Poetic Research Bureau.

Join us for the debut of Communicator Series with performances by Andrea Abi-Karam, Violet Spurlock, and Sammie Veeler to celebrate the launch of Spurlock’...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Poetic Research Bureau
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

