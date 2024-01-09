DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Communicator Series no. 1, curated by Emji Saint Spero and hosted by the Poetic Research Bureau.
~
Join us for the debut of Communicator Series with performances by Andrea Abi-Karam, Violet Spurlock, and Sammie Veeler to celebrate the launch of Spurlock’...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.