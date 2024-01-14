Top track

The Research - Lonely Hearts Still Beat the Same

The Research

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Research - Lonely Hearts Still Beat the Same
About

The Research are a band from Wakefield, England.

The members are: Russell 'The Disaster' Searle, Georgia Lashbrook, and Sarah Williams. Their songs - typically about themes of love, loss and fear - are notable for their plaintive lyrics and vocal harmonie...

This is an 16+ event
Brudenell Presents...
Lineup

The Research

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

