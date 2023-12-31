DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Big Disco: New Years Eve w/ Natasha Kitty Katt (Glitterbox), Melle Brown (Defected)

Brixton Jamm
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to The Big Disco New Years Eve Special, an outrageous, glistening dance encompassing disco, boogie, house and everything in between ✨

2023 is coming to an end and, to celebrate, we’re bringing you a dazzling party under the glitter-balls across bo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Natasha Kitty Katt, Melle Brown

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open9:00 pm
800 capacity

