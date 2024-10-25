DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Floyd UK

The Bread Shed
Fri, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£21.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Scruff of the Neck presents

Floyd UK

Canvas 1, Manchester

7 June 2024

This is an 14+ event, under 18's to be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Bread Shed

126 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

