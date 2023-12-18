DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Un colpo di fortuna

Cinema Beltrade
Mon, 18 Dec, 1:20 pm
FilmMilano
From €6
v.o. francese con sottotitoli in italiano

Jean e Fanny formano una coppia apparentemente ben assortita. Hanno un lavoro redditizio, vivono in un quartiere elegante di Parigi e sembrano innamorati come all’inizio della loro relazione. Di lui si mormora che...

Questo è un evento 6+
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open1:00 pm

