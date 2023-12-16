DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dissabte 16/12 d'11 h a 21 h
Torna la Mostra Ressona aquesta vegada en versió nadalenca.
Sortim a la Plaça amb tallers per a nen@s, concerts, DJ i altres activitats gratuïtes. Tindrem una barra amb menjar i beguda.
11 h Dub School
11 h Fanfàrria Nadale...
