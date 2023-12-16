Top track

La Mostra Ressona

Plaça Santa Madrona
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 am
PartyBarcelona
Free

About

Dissabte 16/12 d'11 h a 21 h

Torna la Mostra Ressona aquesta vegada en versió nadalenca.

Sortim a la Plaça amb tallers per a nen@s, concerts, DJ i altres activitats gratuïtes. Tindrem una barra amb menjar i beguda.

11 h Dub School

11 h Fanfàrria Nadale...

Todo el público
Organizado por Espai Salvadiscos.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KarmaSound, Juli Giuliani, Mabreezee

Venue

Plaça Santa Madrona

Plaça de Santa Madrona, Plaça de Santa Madrona, Barcelona, Barcelona 08004, Spain
Doors open11:00 am

