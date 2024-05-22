Top track

Dvne + My Diligence

Le Ferrailleur
Wed, 22 May 2024, 8:30 pm
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DVNE (metal progressif) :

DVNE est un groupe de metal progressif composé de 5 musiciens originaire d'Édimbourg, en Écosse. Fondée en 2013, le groupe s'écrivait initialement avec un «u», en référence au chef-d'œuvre de Frank Herbert du même nom.

Ayant fai...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dvne, My Diligence

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

