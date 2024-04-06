Top track

Karma Sheen x Floral Image

Rich Mix
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10

About

Since their emergence in 2019, FLORAL IMAGE have presented and exposed psychedelic rock with ferocity, articulacy, and a heliolatric, near-hedonistic sense of revelry. Amalgamating the pumping acid house grooves of the mid 90’s with the spluttering drive o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Floral Image, Karma Sheen

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

