Bridget Christie + Support

Big Penny Social
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£15.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

What's funny? This is! Headlining the show will be the amazing Bridget Christie with support from Adam Floor, Alexandra Haddow and more acts to be announced.

With her dry, self-deprecating sense of humour and deadpan delivery, Bridget Christie has e...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Big Penny Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bridget Christie, Alexandra Haddow

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
1400 capacity

