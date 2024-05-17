DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Blush

El Cid
Fri, 17 May 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Let's dance under the lights together to the best ethereal and euphoric dance music, all night long.

A tribute to the hits from ODESZA, Rufus Du Sol, Flume Disclosure, Kaskade, Hayden James, Jamie xx, Bob Moses, Lane 8, Bonobo, Fred Again…, MGMT, Zhu, Duk...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pico Productions.
Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

