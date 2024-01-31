Top track

Maximilian - Kill Time

Maximilian

The Hope & Ruin
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A native of Jersey, which has helped to influence his  introspective style of writing. Maximilian’s love of music bloomed in his teenage years after digging through bargain bins in local record shops which inspired him to start playing in bands on the smal...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

