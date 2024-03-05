Top track

Koyo - Moriches

Koyo, One Step Closer, Anxious at Zydeco

Zydeco
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
$27.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Koyo, One Step Closer, and Anxious with Life's Question at Zydeco in Birmingham, AL on Tuesday, March 5th 2024.

This is an all ages event
Presented by Reaction Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Life's Question, Anxious, One Step Closer and 1 more

Venue

Zydeco

2001 15th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
600 capacity

