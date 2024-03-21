Top track

Jaz Beeson - Short, Sweet Summer

Jaz Beeson, The Valla, Ned Ashcroft

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Jaz Beeson - Short, Sweet Summer
About

Jaz Beeson, known for her introspective 'People Pleaser' era, will bring her cathartic indie sounds to our stage, alongside The Valla, a South London indie pop rock sensation fresh from their Isle of Wight Festival triumph. Completing the lineup is Ned Ash...

Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Valla, Ned Ashcroft

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

