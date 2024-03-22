Top track

Colombre - Blatte (feat. Iosonouncane)

Colombre live

Astro Club
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsFontanafredda
About

Colombre live in Astro Club

Colombre è Giovanni Imparato. Come il mostro marino del racconto di Buzzati, da cui prende il nome, affiora dall’acqua pubblicando nel 2017 l’album “Pulviscolo” (Bravo Dischi). Il disco, preceduto dal singolo “Blatte”, arricchi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ASTRO CLUB

Lineup

Colombre

Venue

Astro Club

Via Giacomo Puccini 141, 33074 Fontanafredda Pordenone, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

