Colombre live in Astro Club
Colombre è Giovanni Imparato. Come il mostro marino del racconto di Buzzati, da cui prende il nome, affiora dall’acqua pubblicando nel 2017 l’album “Pulviscolo” (Bravo Dischi). Il disco, preceduto dal singolo “Blatte”, arricchi...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.