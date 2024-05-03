DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed by vocalist/guitarist Ralph Torrefranca and drummer Joe Liptock in 2018 and joined by vocalist/guitarist Christina Apostolopoulos in 2022, they share a love of stirring rock music, from the urgent tension of the U.K. post-punk revival to the tender,
CUFFED UP celebrate the release of their new album First Friday May 3rd at The Griffin with special guests MS MRS and MAN OF THE OASIS!
6PM DOORS EARLY SHOW!
