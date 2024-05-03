Top track

Cuffed Up - Canaries

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cuffed Up w/ Ms Mrs, Man Of The Oasis

The Griffin
Fri, 3 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $9.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cuffed Up - Canaries
Got a code?

About Cuffed Up

Formed by vocalist/guitarist Ralph Torrefranca and drummer Joe Liptock in 2018 and joined by vocalist/guitarist Christina Apostolopoulos in 2022, they share a love of stirring rock music, from the urgent tension of the U.K. post-punk revival to the tender, Read more

Event information

CUFFED UP celebrate the release of their new album First Friday May 3rd at The Griffin with special guests MS MRS and MAN OF THE OASIS!

6PM DOORS EARLY SHOW!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cuffed Up

Venue

The Griffin

511 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.