Top track

Dana Ruh - Beetle - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SSLA (Vinyl Only) x 60 waves

Wonzimer
Sun, 24 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAlhambra
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dana Ruh - Beetle - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

LA! Save the date - December 24th, as new place transforms into a captivating musical haven. Join us on this enchanting Sunday featuring an outstanding lineup of artists: Olivia Sugar, Dana Ruh, and Krane. The magic continues as SSLA teams up with 60 Waves...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions LA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Krane, Dana Ruh, Olivia Sugar

Venue

Wonzimer

341B S Avenue 17, Los Angeles, California 90031, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.