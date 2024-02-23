DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dan Bennett

New Century
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
ComedyManchester
From £35.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rabbit Presents Dan Bennett - Ten’s Only Season

Tens Only Season is large and in charge, and Dan Bennett is laying it all out on the table. Juggernauts, the lot. Come out, enjoy yourself, grab a pint, sink a good few down, and have a good laugh. Bang...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Rabbit.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:30 pm
1300 capacity

