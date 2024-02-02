DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Newtrack présente : Italo sur l'eau

Le Mazette
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nous sommes de retour avec la Newtrack Family à bord de notre barge préféré : Le Mazette et ses 1400m2 sur 3 étages 🚢🔥

On renoue avec notre booth centrale à 360° pour une ambiance de folie garantie avec un plateau Italo disco / Dark Disco / IBM / EBM po...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Arabian Panther, Joe Lewandowski, Karla Lynch and 1 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

