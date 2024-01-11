DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alessio Bondi torna in concerto a Catania per Fuori Salotto.
Il concerto vedrà il cantautore accompagnato da Fabio Rizzo.
I due sono da tempo alla ricerca di un suono che rappresenti la Sicilia contemporanea, con un piede nella tradizione e un altro nell...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.