Alessio Bondì - Vucciria

Alessio Bondì e Fabio Rizzo in duo

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsCatania
€20.70

About

Alessio Bondì e Fabio Rizzo sono da tempo alla ricerca di un suono che rappresenti la Sicilia contemporanea, con un piede nella tradizione e un altro nella canzone d’autore. Il concerto che propongono alla Fondazione Merz contiene influenze nuove ed arcaic...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Alessio Bondì, Fabio Rizzo

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

