DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our famed celebration of Brazilian musical culture makes its grand return with a majestic carnival special.
Expect explosive performances crossing a wide array of Latin music genres including bossa nova, samba, Música popular brasileira, and much more for...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.