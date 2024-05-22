Top track

Melting Vinyl present: The Handsome Family

Komedia Basement
Wed, 22 May 2024, 7:30 am
GigsBrighton and Hove
£25

About

The Handsome Family (songwriting and marriage partners Brett and Rennie Sparks) have been defining the dark end of americana for over 30 years. Brett writes the music and Rennie writes the words. Their work has been covered by many artists including Jeff T...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Handsome Family

Venue

Komedia Basement

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:30 am

