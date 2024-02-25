Top track

Here Comes the Night

Imperium

New Cross Inn
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70

About

New Cross Live presents

Imperium

Thrash Metal

https://www.imperiummetal.com/

Struck/Down

5 piece Metal band from Canterbury UK

https://linktr.ee/struckdown

Atravion

𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 | 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥

https://linktr.ee/atravionband

Sunmac...

14+ (under 16's to be accompanied)
Presented by New Cross Inn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Imperium

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

