Yaya Bey, Saint Mela, Exaktly

Elsewhere - The Hall
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$40.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Yaya Bey

New York singer-songwriter Yaya Bey said the central thesis of her album, Remember Your North Star, was provoked by a tweet she saw that read: “Black women have never seen healthy love or have been loved in a healthy way.” In 18 bite-sized pieces (only one Read more

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This is an 16+ event
PopGun Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Exaktly, Saint Mela, Yaya Bey

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

