Top track

Into You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TC Superstar at Get Tight Lounge

Get Tight Lounge
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$14.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Into You
Got a code?

About

TC Superstar

at Get Tight Lounge

Tuesday, March 26th, 2024

Doors at 7pm, Music at 8pm

This is a 21+ event.
Nature Boy Productions and Lava Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TC Superstar

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.