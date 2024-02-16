DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Irish dance-pop artist Jazzy headlines SWG3 Warehouse on Friday 16 February 2024. Hailing from Dublin, Jazzy rose to prominence in early 2020, as a member of the Dublin band Powerful Creative Minds – however, her major breakthrough came around as a result...
