DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SWG3 Presents Jazzy

SWG3
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£13.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Irish dance-pop artist Jazzy headlines SWG3 Warehouse on Friday 16 February 2024. Hailing from Dublin, Jazzy rose to prominence in early 2020, as a member of the Dublin band Powerful Creative Minds – however, her major breakthrough came around as a result...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by SWG3.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jazzy

Venue

SWG3

100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G3 8QG
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.