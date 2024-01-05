DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Duck with Superbassic and Magenta Sunshine

Eulogy
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$15.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eulogy Presents: Duck with Superbassic and Magenta Sunshine

Friday, January 5, 2023

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Duck

Duck was formed in 2016 as a funky, bluesy band making crowds boogie to their upbeat sound. In 2...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Duck

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.