Festa di Natale di tutti gli Amici 2023 (7a)

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsVarese
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2023 SGRANG PARTY IS ON! Dalle 21 all’infinito - 10000 ore di musica speciale organizzata a caso dai ragazzi del lago, per festeggiare insieme il natale e la provincia.

cose che ti puoi aspettare:

- dj set e concerti di tutti gli amici

- Ben che canta...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TuMiTurbi e i ragazzi del lago
Lineup

Palazzi d'Oriente, Ben Belward, Fight Pausa and 5 more

Venue

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

