DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2023 SGRANG PARTY IS ON! Dalle 21 all’infinito - 10000 ore di musica speciale organizzata a caso dai ragazzi del lago, per festeggiare insieme il natale e la provincia.
cose che ti puoi aspettare:
- dj set e concerti di tutti gli amici
- Ben che canta...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.