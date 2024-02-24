Top track

Harrison BDP - Decompression

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Harrison BDP b2b Alien Communications, Theo Kottis, Innershades + Kitsta

Village Underground
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Harrison BDP - Decompression
Got a code?

About

Alien Communications and Theo Kottis celebrate 3 years of Space Dust by inviting Harrison BDP, Innershades and Kitsta to join them on the Village Underground mothership..

If you have any queries or would like more information about access at Village Under...

Presented by Alien Communications
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Alien Communications, Harrison BDP, Theo Kottis and 1 more

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.