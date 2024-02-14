DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In an era of interchangeable bands, Jealous Nostril record on tape, shoot on film and play live without backing tracks or props. Formed in 2022, they are a heavy art-rock London-based band consisting of Johnny Borrell (Razorlight/Libertines/Florence and th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.