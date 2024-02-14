DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jealous Nostril

The Prince Albert
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In an era of interchangeable bands, Jealous Nostril record on tape, shoot on film and play live without backing tracks or props. Formed in 2022, they are a heavy art-rock London-based band consisting of Johnny Borrell (Razorlight/Libertines/Florence and th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lout Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jealous Nostril

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.