The Ultimate 00s Premier League Quiz - Easter Special

Market House
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Brixton are you ready to reminisce over the greatest era of football, we welcome The 00s Premier League Quiz!

There was once a time before dodgy VAR calls, pink boots, questionable haircuts and circular-shaped red cards – what’s that about by the way? The...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Market House.
Market House

Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

