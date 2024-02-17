DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Johnny Kray's Bastard Children, Caught in a Trap

The Kingsland
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Johnny Kray's Bastard Children, Caught in a Trap, Borderline Mainstream, Gillipolas (La Polla Records cover band)

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Johnny Kray

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

