NYE @ DOÑA

Doña
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

wys NYE?!? Look no further. A FAMILY AFFAIR AT DOÑA BAR

Selectors Grace, Rufus, Ebaby bad boy, Lee-O and Donwella are throwing an intimate, zero-hassle, wallet friendly NYE party. DJs will be going B2B2B2B2B for 2023's final chapter, and ushering in 2024...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Donwella.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

