Top track

Summer Dean - Blue Jean Country Queen

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Summer Dean

Sagebrush
Fri, 22 Dec, 6:45 pm
GigsAustin
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Summer Dean - Blue Jean Country Queen
Got a code?

About

Summer Dean live for the holidays at sagebrush!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sagebrush
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meredith Crawford, Summer Dean, JD Clark

Venue

Sagebrush

5500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78745, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.