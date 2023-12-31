DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GANA ENTRADAS: Bresh Nochevieja Madrid by Bershka

IFEMA
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
Participa en el sorteo y gana 4 entrada para la Bresh Nochevieja Madrid by Bershka.

Para poder participar y asistir al evento, el usuario acepta expresamente los T&Cs y la política de privacidad del evento disponible aquí:

https://dicefm.zendesk.com/hc/e...

Este es un evento para mayores de 18 años.
Presentado por Bresh x Bershka.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bresh DJs

Venue

IFEMA

Av. del Partenón, 5, 28042 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

