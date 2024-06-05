Top track

Chastity Belt

La Flèche d'Or
Wed, 5 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Chastity Belt - Different Now
About

Super! présente

Chastity Belt en concert exceptionnel le 05 juin 2024 à la Fleche d'Or !

Live Laugh Love

C'est une phrase que l'on peut rencontrer dans un certain type d'écriture cursive sur le mur d'un certain type de maison. À l'opposé du tabl...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

Chastity Belt

Venue

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

