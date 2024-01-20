DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Never too late to celebrate, right?
That’s why we’re throwing a belated birthday party to celebrate 1 year (+3 months) of one shot.
This fourth edition takes place January 20th in Santeria Toscana 31, Milan.
10 DJs, 1 Visual Artist, 15 photographers, 1...
