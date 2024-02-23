DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nationz

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NATIONZ . The newest club night dedicated to championing the Rap and Hip-Hop. Join us for our debut show featuring some of the best talent in the UK scene.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Louder.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.