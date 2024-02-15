Top track

The Killers - Mr. Brightside

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Killers: Hot Fuss 20th Anniversary Show on Brass

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Killers - Mr. Brightside
Got a code?

About

This February, London’s finest 10-piece brass band come together to re-imagine the infectious energy of The Killers era-defining Hot Fuss album, in this 20th anniversary show.

The band’s debut album is big bold, and packed with hits - ‘Mr. Brightside’, ‘S...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.