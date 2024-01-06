DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The FREE, universally acclaimed monthly Desert Daze Nights returns to Gold-Diggers on January 6th. To kick off 2024 we bring you a hot and heavy riff fest with live performances by Deathchant and Early Moods. DJ Brown Acid will be behind the decks cutting...
