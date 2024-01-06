Top track

Desert Daze Nights: Deathchant + Early Moods

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The FREE, universally acclaimed monthly Desert Daze Nights returns to Gold-Diggers on January 6th. To kick off 2024 we bring you a hot and heavy riff fest with live performances by Deathchant and Early Moods. DJ Brown Acid will be behind the decks cutting...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Lineup

Deathchant, Early Moods

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

