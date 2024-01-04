Top track

Really Great - So Far, No Good 2: No Good Forever

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comfy / Really Great / Puppy Problems

Notch Brewing Brighton
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Really Great - So Far, No Good 2: No Good Forever
Got a code?

About

Come out and catch another one of our Silhouette Lounge weekday night shows! Join us every Monday and Wednesday in the dart room of The Silhouette Lounge for the best local and touring bands. All shows are 21+ and start at 8PM. Reach out to @IBOOKTHINGS on...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Puppy Problems, Really Great, Comfy

Venue

Notch Brewing Brighton

525 Western Avenue, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.