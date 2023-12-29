Top track

Toxic

Rebel Rebel x Naos

Naos
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€15

About

REBEL REBEL @ NAOS

LINE-UP

  • SUGAR FREE
  • ZERO
  • SOFIGET B2B FEDERICA SCO
Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Naos

Lineup

Sugar Free, ZERO

Venue

Naos

Via Torrita Tiberina 6, 00191 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

