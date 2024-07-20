DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HAFT kommt .... HAFTBEFEHL LIVE. Abriss. Block 069 & Special Guests

Mercedes-Benz Museum
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:30 pm
€55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LEGENDE HAFTBEFEHL kommt ins Mercedes-Benz Museum und spielt ein Konzert in Stuttgarts schönster Open Air Kulisse. Block 069 Abriss

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Metropole Live GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Haftbefehl

Mercedes-Benz Museum

Mercedesstraße 100, 70372 Stuttgart, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

