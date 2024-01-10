Top track

Orphia - Oberheim

Orphia + Contre Soirée + La Malle

L'international
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Orphia

(Genève - CH - Electronic Cold Wave)

ORPHIA émerge de la scène genevoise avec une clod wave électronique inspirée par l’âge d’or du krautrock. L’artiste nous plonge dans une expérience musicale envoûtante et nostalgique qui fusionne avec habileté...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Contre Soirée

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

