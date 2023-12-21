DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CHRISTMAS PARTY - Garorock x IBOAT

IBOAT
Thu, 21 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Les teams de Garorock et de l’Iboat vous embarquent pour une soirée aux accents house, afrobeats et reggaeton pour un before de Noël bouillonnant🔥

Au programme :

✨ CLUB :

✶ Perreo Supremo (DJ Set + Danse) - Reggaeton

✶ Nico Rodas - Afro-house

🪩 MINI...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par IBOAT & GAROROCK
Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open11:59 pm

