DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An evening of lo-fi garage rock, folk punk, and americana with Professor Fuzz, jerk Unicorn, Hex Windham, and Landlocked Seas.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.