The Slow Cooked Bears/Walking Through Walls/Allora

Two Palms
Tue, 27 Feb, 7:00 pm
Free

About

BIG TIN PRESENTS:

ALLORA

WALKING THROUGH WALLS

THE SLOW COOKED BEARS

Free Entry!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Tin
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

