Top track

Radio

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Freak Slug

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 22 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Radio
Got a code?

About

Freak Slug is a Manchester / London based artist. You can feel a sense of nostalgia mixed with melancholic memories listening to her music. Influenced by heavy sounds, the soft melodies of 90's shoegaze and the rough side of the 60's, her lo-fi, bedroom po...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Freak Slug, Mollie Coddled

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.