Étienne de Crécy b2b DJ Falcon b2b Boombass

1720
Thu, 28 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09

About

Orlove by Night & Stereo Punk

Welcome

ÉTIENNE DE CRÉCY b2b DJ FALCON b2b BOOMBASS (of CASSIUS)

Each in their own way, these three artists have left their mark on French and international electronic music over the past three decades.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Orlove by Night & Stereo Punk
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boombass, DJ Falcon, Étienne de Crécy

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

