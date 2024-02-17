Top track

The 113 - Futility

The 113 + very special guests

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Outfit presents: The 113 (Leeds, UK) + very special guests

Crawling out of the cracks of Leeds' inner city, The 113 conveys a realistic and bleak outlook on everyday life. Combining the styles of post-punk, dance-punk, and noise rock"

The project, known...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outfit
Lineup

The 113

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

